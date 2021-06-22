Feliz Modern opening a new ‘desert modern’ shop at the Pearl

Rancho Diaz, by Ginger and Mario Diaz, is slated to open in August at the Pearl.

SAN ANTONIO – The couple behind the popular, San Antonio-centric shop Feliz Modern is opening up a new space at the Pearl.

Rancho Diaz, by Ginger and Mario Diaz, is slated to open in August near the Feliz Modern POP store.

While the new space will carry quirky gifts and knick-knacks like its sister shop, Rancho Diaz will have a more modern Southwest feel.

The 1,600-square-foot store will have home decor, kitchenware, textiles, table linens, handmade accessories, gifts, plants and art, as well as “small batch vintage finds,” a news release states.

“Rancho Diaz is based on what Mario and I have in our 1930s home, and what we dream about putting into a desert modern home someday, somewhere in the Chihuahuan Desert,” Ginger Diaz said in the release. “The style is West without being Western, with a heavy dose of our favorite handmade pieces from Mexico and around the world. Mario is a huge foodie and home chef, and we are excited about adding that aspect to this shop since it’s located in such a food-centric place like the Pearl.”

Ad

Rancho Diaz will move into the space formerly occupied by Leighelena.

It is the third store by the couple, who launched Feliz Modern on West Olmos Drive in 2017. Two years later they opened Feliz Modern POP at the Pearl.

Read also: