Colorful bar, food truck park El Camino officially opens along Museum Reach

SAN ANTONIO – A new bar and food truck park that’s splashed with hues of pink, orange and teal is officially opening along Museum Reach.

El Camino will hold its grand opening at 11 a.m. on Thursday, ushering a new wave of color along the San Antonio River just in time for summer and Fiesta.

The “most colorful bar and food truck park in San Antonio” had a soft opening last month to prepare for the grand opening and so they could “try different things,” El Camino publicist Uchennaya Ogba said.

The bar will serve specialty cocktails using a wide range of alcohol, from mezcal to Korean vodka. One of the featured drinks will be the Oaxacan Old Fashioned.

A variety of food trucks will also pop in, and you can see which ones will be available via El Camino’s social media pages.

“It has been my dream to open a craft cocktail bar in San Antonio that stands out and is unique,” owner Ricky Ortiz said. “We hope to bring our community together and to ensure we provide an excellent guest experience for all.”

General Manager Melanie Barrows said the goal is to be “recognized as a premier outdoor bar craft cocktail destination” in the Alamo City.

During Fiesta, they will be open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.

Their normal hours will turn to 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on other days, excluding Mondays, after Fiesta. El Camino is closed on Mondays.

It is located at 1009 Avenue B, near East Jones Avenue and down the street from Rosella Coffee and Wine and Elsewhere.

