Things To Do every day of Fiesta 2021

Hey guys, it’s Mary Claire again. I hope you liked the first edition of the KSAT Things To Do newsletter I sent you at the beginning of the month. As promised, I am back again with a special edition of the newsletter, and this time it’s Fiesta-themed. I’ll be your guide to San Antonio’s party with a purpose, which will take place from June 17-27.

San Antonio typically celebrates Fiesta every April but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the party back to June this year. While the Fiesta will go on - some of your favorite events may have been canceled outright (sorry Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades).

I’ve taken the liberty of writing up an article for every day Fiesta will take place, complete with the things to do on that day. If you’re anything like me, then you’ll likely appreciate having the information broken down and easier to click through in one place.

There are not quite as many events this year, so be wary that some of your favorites might not be moving forward for 2021. The number of Fiesta events has been cut to around 50, which is considerably lower than the typical 115 events.

You can click through the links below to navigate through the Fiesta day-of events:

Plan for parking

VIA Park & Ride offers hassle-free transit to major Fiesta events at a cost of $2.50 for a one-way ticket. Discounts are available for children, seniors and students. For service times and locations, click here.

We are airing live Fiesta coverage on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT’s free streaming platform for the following events:

See the full Fiesta Schedule here.

Fiesta started in 1891 when a group of San Antonio citizens honored the heroes of the Alamo and Battle of San Jacinto with the first Battle of Flowers Parade.

Children dressed up in flower costumes and horse-drawn carriages were adorned with flowers. Parade participants also threw blossoms at each other - a tradition that hasn’t been passed down.

The success of the Battle of Flowers Parade led to more and more events every subsequent year, thus Fiesta was born.

Since its introduction, Fiesta has been celebrated every year except 1918 during World War I, 1942-1945 during World War II and 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the history behind your favorite Fiesta traditions, courtesy of KSAT Explains, here.

While this is a Fiesta-themed edition of the newsletter, it’s also important to remember Juneteenth, which lands right in the middle of Fiesta this year.

Juneteenth the day enslaved Texans were officially proclaimed free, two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

On June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Civil War, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued a decree that reads, in part, “the people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

Texas was the last state to issue the announcement, which is why the holiday is largely celebrated across the country as the official end of slavery in the United States. Learn more about the history and relevance of Juneteenth here.

KSAT Q&A: History of Juneteenth in the U.S.

Pride San Antonio was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and while there aren’t as many events going on this year either - there are still ways to celebrate.

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Pride month in San Antonio, click here.

Find more coverage on KSAT’s South Texas Pride page:

👀 How cool is this?! Historical photos show Fiesta parade floats as far back as 117 years ago

