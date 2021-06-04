How to celebrate Pride month from home or in-person in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It may be Pride month but there won’t be as many rainbows flags flying around you this year.

Pride San Antonio was canceled last year due to the pandemic. And, much to the parade-goer’s disappointment, San Antonio’s Pride Parade will be virtual this year.

Don’t let that stop you and the family from adding that special flair to celebrate! There are plenty of things to do right from the comfort of home to keep up the spirit.

You can check out books from the local library for kids and teens or head to your favorite bookstore to pick up some good reads by LGBTQ authors. San Antonio Public Library has featured guides for LGBTQ organizations, terminology and understanding the differences between gender and sexuality. There are also bios of each of the speakers for an upcoming drag panel.

There are featured film categories on both Hulu and Netflix for films with Pride themes and LGBTQ leads.

Dressing up for Pride parades is one of the most exciting things to do before attending the parade. Why not make sure that bright, colorful outfit in your closet doesn’t go unused by wearing it around the house? You could even have a mini-fashion show displaying all the Pride colors!

To bring the whole family together, there are plenty of arts and crafts for Pride. From bubbles to wall hangings, there’s a little something for everyone to get involved. Try this recipe for DIY rainbow bubbles that can be made from soap, essential oils and a few other household items. Or make a disco ball with multi-colored metallic adhesive foil. For some wall decor, make a rainbow out of pool noodles and crepe paper.

Here are some other ways to celebrate Pride month around San Antonio:

June 12

A national moment of silence for victims of the Pulse shooting at 5 p.m. with Everytown

A Day With a Queer: Drag Queen Bingo and Story Time from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. presented by Liberal Moms of Stone Oak

June 13

June 19

June 22

June 26

Find more coverage on KSAT’s South Texas Pride page: