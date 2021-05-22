Pickleball & PRIDE tournament to raise funds for Pride Center SA

The Pride Center of San Antonio is holding its first fundraiser of the year.

SAN ANTONIO – Pride Center San Antonio is gearing up to host its first in-person fundraiser since last year.

PCSA is one of many organizations in San Antonio that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. But, as more people become vaccinated, the organization is stepping back out into the community with its first fundraiser of the year, the Pickleball & PRIDE tournament.

The tournament is scheduled for Sunday, June 13, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Chicken N Pickle, according to event details shared on Facebook.

“It’s time to get back to a new normal and what better way than to enjoy some Pickleball while supporting the only LGBTQ+ community center in the San Antonio and the surrounding area.” Luke Blankenship, development coordinator of Pride Center San Antonio, said.

Teams of two can participate and all of the event’s proceeds will benefit PCSA, according to event organizers. There will also be prizes for teams that place first, second, and last. Food, drinks, and raffles will be included as well.

Executive Director of PCSA Robert Salcido Jr. says the event is family-friendly and all are welcome to attend the fundraiser.

“This Sunday Funday Pickleball Tournament is a family-friendly FUNdraiser and provides an opportunity for friends and family alike to enjoy the outdoors and support Pride Center San Antonio, who has been advocating and providing programs and direct services for the LGBTQ+ community in virtual spaces over the past year. We are excited to reopen our walk-in safe space soon. Our primary goal is to continue to connect the community to resources and organizations related to health, wellness, support, education, activities and advocacy whether virtually or in-person,” Salcido Jr. said.

If you’re interested in taking part in the tournament, you can reserve your team and sign up by clicking here.

To learn more about the event, visit Facebook or visit PCSA’s website here.

