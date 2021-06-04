Pride Bigger than Texas virtual celebration to include ‘Drag Race’ stars, Tejano singer Shelly Lares, local entertainers

SAN ANTONIO – This year’s Pride Bigger than Texas celebration will be held virtually and will include special celebrity guests and other community performers who will be remoting into the show live.

The celebration will be livestreamed on Youtube and Facebook from the Bonham Exchange club from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

Organizers with Pride San Antonio say the stream will include entertainment from Tejano singer Shelly Lares, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 1 winner BeBe Zahara Benet, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 8 Miss Congeniality Cynthia Lee Fontaine and local entertainers.

Pride San Antonio will include Fiesta Frenzy this year as part of its festivities. The event is a charity fundraising event originally produced by the late Greg Hinojosa, who was a San Antonio theatre artist and teacher. It will take place on June 23 at the Public Theatre of San Antonio.

Organizers say next year’s big Pride event will be held in person at Crockett Park.

For more information on this year’s Pride Bigger than Texas festivities, click here.