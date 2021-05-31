KSAT invites you to a town hall on Pride Month and the LGBTQ community on June 2 at 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The last year has been difficult for members of the LGBTQ community, from the coronavirus pandemic to the contentious “anti-transgender” measure in the state Legislature.

On Wednesday, June 2, KSAT 12 anchors Steve Spriester and Isis Romero will be hosting a town hall on KSAT.com to discuss the LGBTQ community in San Antonio and the meaning of Pride Month.

You can watch the live discussion in the video player above, on the KSAT-TV section of our website or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices.

Joining the anchors will be Dr. Amy Stone, professor of sociology and anthropology at Trinity University, and Robert Salcido, Jr., Executive Director at Pride Center San Antonio.

The panelists will discuss what it’s like to be a member of the LGBTQ community in San Antonio and how bills in the Texas Legislature could have an impact on the LGBTQ community and businesses.

Is there something you’d like to hear discussed? Submit your questions below and tune in on KSAT.com at 7 p.m. Wednesday.