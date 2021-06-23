San Antonio International Airport to receive millions in pandemic relief grants

SAN ANTONIO – Like many parts of the aviation sector, San Antonio International Airport was hard hit by the pandemic and its effects. Now, it is among the hundreds of airports across the country receiving funding to help deal with the impact.

“The Airport Rescue Grants keep workers employed and help the aviation sector recover as more Americans get vaccinated and begin traveling again,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement. “These grants are part of the Administration’s commitment to build back a better and safer transportation system throughout our country.”

Both San Antonio International and Stinson airports received funding.

“San Antonio International Airport received $34 million in the American Rescue Plan Act. The stimulus funds are being utilized over the next several years to offset operational expenses and debt service payments due to the loss of revenue caused by the pandemic. An additional $4.3 million was received to be utilized for rent relief in terminal concessions,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Jr, director of airports, San Antonio Airport System.

The terminal concessions relief is aimed at helping companies that provide food and retail services at airports make up losses, so more workers can stay on the job.

The new funding comes on top of funding received from the two other relief bills passed by Congress since April 2020.

As for other airports in Texas, Austin-Bergstrom received more than $61 million in both direct and concessions relief, George Bush Intercontinental received more than $150 million and Dallas-Ft. Worth International received more than $251 million.

