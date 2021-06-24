Man hospitalized after being hit by car on Southwest Side, police say

A man was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car late Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO – A man standing outside his vehicle on the city’s Southwest Side late Wednesday night was hit by a car, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Great Spirit Drive, near Old Pearsall Road.

According to police, a driver first hit another car and then hit a man who was standing next to it.

Police said the man suffered leg injuries and was taken by EMS to an area hospital.

SAPD said speed may have played a factor in the crash and that the driver of the vehicle could be facing an intoxication manslaughter charge. The driver’s name and age were not released.