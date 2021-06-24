New Braunfels survey seeks residents’ input about diversity, inclusion within the community

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A group in New Braunfels is seeking input from residents about diversity, inclusion and other issues they face in the city.

“This is a diverse community. People are moving here every day, new people. And we want to make sure that, that we understand where they come from, their culture, their history,” said Rusty Brockman, mayor of New Braunfels.

The New Braunfels Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness Forum -- also known as IDEA -- launched a survey online to learn more about the issues affecting this growing community.

The group has been working to examine racial, economic, social and access issues in the city. It was formed in May 2020 by New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.

“It just happened to coincide not too long after I was sworn in with the George Floyd incident and other things that continued to happen during the summer, last summer,” Brockman said.

Ad

In the survey, there are also questions about access to health care and vaccines. One issue that residents say is at the top of their list is affordable housing.

“Affordable housing needs to be available to the community,” said Johnny Reinhart, New Braunfels resident.

“I work two jobs right now, and even with my two jobs, I cannot afford to stay here,” said Brittany Soto, New Braunfels resident.

Soto hopes more people learn about this survey.

“No one really wants to talk about it, and everyone wants to ignore the fact that there are issues here,” Soto said.

The survey is anonymous, and the results will be shared in a community report.

The deadline for survey submissions is July 30, 2021.