San Antonio man killed in crash on I-10 near Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – A 29-year-old San Antonio man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near Boerne early Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, David Ginez was speeding on Interstate 10 northwest of Boerne around 3 a.m. when he lost control of his pickup on a curve, veered off the highway and across the median.

Ginez’s 2004 Ford F-150 then struck a concrete barrier at FM 289, DPS said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ginez wasn’t wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, DPS said.

