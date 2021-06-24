Partly Cloudy icon
91º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

San Antonio man killed in crash on I-10 near Boerne

David Ginez, 29, was speeding, not wearing seat belt when his pickup truck hit a concrete barrier, DPS says

David Ibañez
, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: 
Traffic
Photo does not have a caption

BOERNE, Texas – A 29-year-old San Antonio man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near Boerne early Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, David Ginez was speeding on Interstate 10 northwest of Boerne around 3 a.m. when he lost control of his pickup on a curve, veered off the highway and across the median.

Ginez’s 2004 Ford F-150 then struck a concrete barrier at FM 289, DPS said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ginez wasn’t wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, DPS said.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: