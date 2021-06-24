WATCH LIVE: Join the Texas scholars’ roundtable on The Underground Railroad

The National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program and the Organization of American Historians will host a virtual public open house on Thursday to conclude a scholars’ roundtable examining the Underground Railroad in Texas and the southern borderlands.

You can view a livestream of the event in the video player above starting at 6 p.m.

The Underground Railroad -- the resistance to enslavement through escape and flight, through the end of the Civil War -- refers to the efforts of enslaved African Americans to gain their freedom by escaping bondage.

While Juneteenth dominates public memory surrounding slavery and freedom in Texas, the struggle for freedom began much earlier than the arrival of U.S. troops in Galveston on June 19, 1865.

The open house will allow NPS and OAH to share preliminary outcomes from a scholars’ roundtable and discuss ongoing academic work around the Underground Railroad in Texas.

Through the scholars’ roundtable and public open house, NPS and OAH hope to share current scholarship about the Underground Railroad through Texas into Mexico and to identify potential future partners and stakeholder groups interested in documenting, preserving, and sharing this history.

