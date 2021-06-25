Animal Care Services offering $5 cat, kitten adoptions amid influx

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is holding a special on cat and kitten adoptions due to “an ongoing influx.”

ACS says that starting Saturday, felines will be $5 in an effort to “entice would-be adopters.”

“Residents are highly encouraged to take advantage of the limited time discount to adopt a pair of cats or kittens so they can provide companionship to each other,” ACS said in a news release.

ACS spokeswoman Lisa Norwood said the $5 adoption fee will remain until the overcrowding eases.

The foster-to-adopt program is also still available for animals that need more time to develop.

Pets that are adopted go home vaccinated, spayed/neutered, de-wormed and microchipped. Pets that are fostered come with food, supplies and medical care.

Appointments are no longer needed to see an animal at ACS. To browse all of the animals that are currently up for adoption, click here.

The San Antonio Pets Alive! is also holding an in-person adoption event this weekend. For more information, click here.

ACS is located at 4710 State Highway 151.

