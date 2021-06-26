Frozen shrimp recalled due to salmonella concerns, CDC says

SAN ANTONIO – A company has recalled some of its frozen, cooked shrimp that may have been linked to a salmonella outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Salmonella was found in a sample of frozen cooked shrimp imported between December 2020 and February 2021, the CDC said in a release.

Censea, 365, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres, and Waterfront Bistro brands, produced by Avanti Frozen Foods, may have been affected by the outbreak, The CDC said.

The CDC said six people from Arizona and Nevada have gotten sick so far, however, the products were distributed nationwide.

If you have purchased the recalled shrimp, the CDC recommends the following:

Throw away or return any recalled products to the store.

Disinfect any surface that may have come in contact with the recalled product using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call a health provider if you experience any symptoms of severe salmonella: Fever of 102 degrees with diarrhea Diarrhea that lasts longer than three days or contains blood Vomiting with the inability to keep liquid down Signs of dehydration such as not peeing as much, dry mouth and feeling dizzy when you stand up



The CDC said most people can recover from salmonella on their own after four to seven days.

To see the full frozen shrimp recall notice, click here.

