Search underway for young girl, man wanted in connection with her abduction, officials say

BROWNSVILLE – A search is underway for a 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with her abduction, according to Brownsville Police Department.

Authorities issued a Child Abduction Alert Saturday night for Antonette Rodriguez, who is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black button-down, short-sleeve sweater and black pants.

Rodriguez also has a belly piercing, according to police.

Clayton Phillips is also being sought by officials in connection with Rodriguez’s abduction. He’s described as having brown hair, blue eyes and most likely was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and black jeans.

He was last seen driving a 2012 brown Kia Optima with a Texas plate that reads DR6K226. Police said his vehicle’s rear window tint has bubbled.

Phillips was last heard from in San Antonio, according to authorities.

Officials said they believe Rodriguez could be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with more information on their whereabouts is urged to call Brownsville PD at 956-548-7014.

