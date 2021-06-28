SAFD investigating fire at vacant home in historic West Side district

A fire was reported on Monday, June 28, 2021, at a home in the 1400 block of Fulton St. on San Antonio's West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating after a fire started at a vacant home in a historic district on the West Side.

Someone called in the fire around 7:45 a.m. on Monday. The home in the 1400 block of Fulton Avenue is in a district deemed historic under the City of San Antonio’s Office of Historic Preservation.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke emitting through the front door and a fire in a front room, according to SAFD.

They were able to extinguish the flames, which spread to the attic.

No one was injured, but SAFD officials said it appeared people were recently inside the home although it is listed as vacant.

The fire damage was limited to the front of the home but there is smoke damage throughout the home, according to SAFD.

The fire is under investigation.

The Fulton Avenue Historic District spans the 1300-1500 blocks of the street and “represents a unique collection of Spanish Eclectic style houses constructed between 1927 and 1929,” the city says online.

Ad

Because of the home’s historic status, SAFD says the damage is estimated at $25,000.

A fire was reported on Monday, June 28, 2021, at a home in the 1400 block of Fulton St. on San Antonio's West Side. (KSAT)

Read also: