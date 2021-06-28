2-alarm apartment fire displaces 8 families near Medical Center area, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Eight families have escaped with their lives but little else following an apartment fire in the Medical Center area early Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 12:10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Babcock Road, not far from Wurzbach Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

Firefighters said the fire occurred on the first floor of a two story apartment building and then went up to the second floor and into the attic and then out of the roof.

A total of eight units of the apartment were affected by the fire, but no one was hurt, fire officials said. The Red Cross will assist the victims.

Investigators say a fire investigation team and an arson team will work to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

A damage estimate was not given.