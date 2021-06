SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident has claimed $1 million dollars for a winning scratch ticket in the Instant Millionaire game.

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on I-35 in Von Ormy.

The prize was the 30th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, according to Texas Lottery officials.

Just last week, another person in San Antonio became a millionaire after claiming a top prize worth $1 million in the scratch ticket game Diamond White 6s.

