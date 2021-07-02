San Antonio father shaves head in support of three-year-old daughter fighting leukemia

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is helping his three-year-old daughter cope with her hair loss due to cancer.

“We prepared ourselves as best we could, but you’re never really ready for your child to go through something so traumatic,” her mother, Brandi Morkovsky, said.

Amy was diagnosed with leukemia in January. She has since undergone several chemotherapy treatments which led to her hair falling out.

Her care team and her parents finally decided it was time to shave off her hair. So, Brandi called a hairstylist who has helped other children with cancer. Despite all of the preparation and help from some Barbie dolls, Amy was heartbroken when she saw herself in the mirror.

“She was really upset and rightfully really upset. And that’s when Ryan was like, OK, it’s my turn and I love him so much for doing this for her,” Brandi said.

Ryan, Amy’s father, decided to get in the chair next and shave off his hair, too.

“I think that’s why it was an easy decision for Ryan to say, you know, Amy has to do something really hard. So I’m going to do something really hard for her also. So she just so she doesn’t feel like she’s alone,” she said.

The moment was shared on TikTok.

Amy is currently not receiving any cancer treatments to give her body a chance to heal and get stronger.

Her care team has made her hair loss journey a little easier to understand with help from the so-called “hair fairy.”

“So she came in and she brought a bag and that had from the hair fairy and it had a little tiara with flowers and it lights up and some stardust and a little certificate that says the hair fairy is going to borrow her hair for a little while and then she’ll give it back,” Brandi said.

Amy and patients like her are in desperate need of blood donations because there is currently a regional and nationwide shortage.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue center is hosting two community blood drives on July 2 and 3 at Rolling Oaks Mall. Appointments are required.

Donors will receive the following gifts as a thank you: