SAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck man on skateboard

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who they say struck a man on a skateboard and then fled early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 12400 block of Vance Jackson Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the man was riding his skateboard between De Zavala Road and Huebner Road when he was struck by a black sedan.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid, and instead sped off.

The victim called a friend for help who showed up at the scene and called 911, police said.

The injured man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.