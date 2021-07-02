University Health’s COVID-19 clinic at Wonderland of the Americas will close after Friday

People check in for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments at University Health’s mass vaccine site at Wonderland Mall. Courtesy: Mark Greenberg, Photographer / Visual Content Creator, University Health

SAN ANTONIO – Friday is the final day for University Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Wonderland of the Americas.

More than 412,000 COVID-19 shots were administered at the Wonderland clinic, University Health officials said.

University Health will continue to offer walk-in vaccinations to anyone 12 and older at the Robert B. Green Campus Pharmacy on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said.

The Robert B. Green Campus is located downtown at 903 W. Martin Street.

There will be special holiday hours for Monday, July 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We know COVID-19 is still out there, and the dangers to those who are not protected is real. However, by practicing safety measures and being vaccinated, our community is in a better place and there is now light at the end of what has been a very dark time,” UH officials said in a press release.

Related Stories: