KSAT Q&A: Infectious disease specialist estimates more than 20% of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County are Delta variant

SAN ANTONIO – Infectious disease specialist Dr. Ruth Berggren discussed how COVID-19 vaccines are working against the Delta variant during Thursday’s KSAT Q&A.

On Wednesday, Metro Health reported a 7-day rolling average of 106 COVID-19 cases. Berggren says the data showed 17% of cases were of the Delta variant on June 1. However, since the data is a month behind, the number of cases has undoubtedly risen, she estimated.

“Seventeen percent Delta variant, and we are now a month beyond that. So I think it’s probably a fair estimate that greater than 20% are Delta variant,” Berggren told KSAT on the 6 O’Clock News.

The doctor says the new variant is not only more infectious, but it also makes people sicker.

“It makes people sicker quicker and is causing surges in places that have had really good vaccination rates,” Berggren said.

Berggren said the new variant doesn’t get fully vaccinated people sick enough to go to the hospital.

“But is very important, and it is hurting the unvaccinated population,” she said.