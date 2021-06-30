Coronavirus update San Antonio, June 30: Metro Health reports 7-day average of 106 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 227,474 total COVID-19 cases and 3,559 total deaths in Bexar County. The 7-day rolling average is 106 cases, and no new deaths were reported this week.

Metro Health also reported that 119 patients are hospitalized, 40 are in the intensive care unit and 23 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.

The Metro Health vaccine statistics dashboard reports 1,207,058 people over the age of 12 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 959,040 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County. The vaccine data was last updated June 22.

