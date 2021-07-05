Annual patriotic ceremony held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

San Antonio – The sights and sounds of the American Revolution filled the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Sunday morning.

It was the 37th annual Order of Granaderos Y Damas De Galvez 4th of July Patriotic Ceremony.

A solemn military dedication was presented in honor of the history that made the United States what it is today.

“The Fourth of July to me means honoring and remembering why our country is fabulous,” said Terri Chidgey, a participant. “While It is not perfect, many people have sacrificed over 200 years and it is time to pay tribute to all of the people who have gone before us.”

During the ceremony, an educational segment was presented.

“It also honors the impact and contribution that Spain had towards the Revolutionary War,” she said.

A fife and drum corps performed and a roll call of the 13 colonies with musket fire followed by the playing of “Taps” took place.

Ad

Chidgey said despite the conflicts we have seen as a country over the past couple of years, she takes pride in being an American.

“We know freedom is not free, so we know that while we are at a state of unrest right now, we are still a fabulous country,” she said.

More on KSAT:

What to know before city’s July 4th fireworks celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park

A list of Fourth of July fireworks displays around San Antonio and the Hill Country