What to know before city’s July 4th fireworks celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Fourth of July Celebration makes its return to Woodlawn Lake Park this Sunday after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family-friendly event, which is put on by the San Antonio Parks Foundation and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, is scheduled to go from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Lake and is free to the public.

Food trucks and vendors will be selling barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, tacos, aguas frescas and more. There will also be carnival games available throughout the event.

The evening program will begin at 5 p.m. with a welcome salute, which will feature Bexar County Commissioners, San Antonio City Council Members and Mayor Ron Nirenberg. The U.S. Air Force Band of the West will perform live at 7:30 p.m.

The fireworks display across Woodlawn Lake is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. The city also encourages visitors to remember the following:

Bring bags for trash and recycling

Bring sunscreen, umbrellas, hats, other sun protection and plenty of water

Visitors are encouraged to use rideshare due to limited parking, or ride/walk to the event

Woodlawn Lake is an alcohol-free park and there is no camping allowed throughout the weekend.

The celebration and fireworks show dates back to the mid-1990s. To see the full schedule for the celebration and the other park amenities available on Sunday, you can visit the San Antonio Parks Foundation website.

Ad

WATCH: KSAT's RJ Marquez reports live from Woodlawn Lake on the Fourth of July preparations

More on KSAT: