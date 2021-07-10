Gov. Greg Abbott holds border security briefing in Austin Saturday afternoon

Gov. Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3 at the Texas Capitol on June 8, 2021. The omnibus power grid bills will change the states power grid and the people who oversee it.

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott met with sheriffs from multiple communities to discuss border security Saturday afternoon at the Texas State Capitol.

In the conference, Abbott discussed the creation of the border security task force, a collaboration where the state works with county sheriffs to handle what he says is “an excessive amount of people coming across the border.”

Abbott added that a lot of people think security issues are only related to the border, however, these issues affect counties all across Texas. Narcotics brought across the border are distributed to other states and that’s why other states are offering border security assistance, according to Abbott.

This press briefing comes almost one month after Abbott announced that Texas will build a border wall along the state’s boundary with Mexico. However, details surrounding the timeline of the wall’s construction or where it’ll be located specifically are scarce.

