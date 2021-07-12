Victim of home invasion on Southeast Side urges suspects to turn themselves in

SAN ANTONIO – The victim of a Southeast Side home invasion is hoping the suspects involved are caught soon, for the sake of his mother’s safety.

Adrian Hernandez said Friday night, he got to his house in the 400 block of Porter Street with his now ex-girlfriend.

He said while he was showering, he believes she opened the door for the suspects to enter his home.

“That door was locked,” Hernandez said.

Surveillance footage captured from his home shows the suspects entered the home at 12:09 a.m. His mother and sister were inside at the time as well.

Hernandez said when he got out of the shower, that is when he noticed a man was inside.

“He was pointing his pistol at me,” Hernandez said. “He started hitting me with the pistol.”

Hernandez said he then ran into his bathroom in his bedroom.

“He started banging on the door,” he said. “When he let go of the door, he shot his pistol one time. I don’t know where. The door started opening and I saw my girlfriend there with another man sitting on a chair.”

He said he started to fight the man while the other suspect continued hitting him in the head with the gun.

“He said, ‘Give me your money mother f*****.’”

Eventually, the two men left empty-handed.

Sadly, Hernandez and his mom did sustain injuries.

“My mom is in a lot of pain,” he said. “They broke her rib with the pistol. I am still in a lot of pain. My head is still banging.”

Police have not confirmed if Hernandez’s girlfriend was involved or not.

Hernandez said he hopes everyone involved turns themselves in.

“I am not scared,” he said. “I am scared for my mother, but not me. People need to be careful who you trust because it is crazy life we are living in.”

If you have any information that could lead investigators to an arrest, you are urged to call San Antonio police.