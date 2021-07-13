COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 11.2% in Bexar County just one week after Fourth of July

Visitors wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic as they travel along the River Walk, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate are continuing to climb in Bexar County, just one week after Fourth of July celebrations, according to Metro Health.

The positivity rate has jumped to 11.2% this week, compared to 5.8% last week. Data from county health officials also shows that there are currently 140 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 45 in Intensive Care Units and 21 on ventilators.

As cases continue going up, fewer people are getting tested for COVID-19, according to Metro Health. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of the virus, even if he or she is fully vaccinated, is urged to get tested.

To date, health officials said more than 1,012,789 people, or 61%, in Bexar County, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There are 1,225,427 people, or 73.7%, who have received at least one dose.

Still, due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, city officials and University Health will hold a briefing on Wednesday to address the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area. They will also provide information on testing locations and upcoming vaccination clinics.

For a list of other COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics, to find a testing location or see the latest in COVID-19 trends in the county, visit covid19.sanantonio.gov.

