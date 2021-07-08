City of San Antonio offering travelers COVID-19 vaccines at airport

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is pushing for everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine and making it easier for travelers at the airport to get a shot.

The sixth pop-up clinic at San Antonio International Airport was held on Wednesday, with another scheduled for Friday.

“We’ve had six events, and on an average, we’re seeing about 100 individuals being vaccinated at these events, which is far more than what we are seeing at the public clinics out of the community,” said Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of Metro Health’s Communicable Disease Division.

Kurian said anyone traveling through San Antonio has the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“We know unvaccinated travelers are at an increased risk for exposure to SARS-COV-2 virus, which is a virus that causes COVID-19,” Kurian said.

No appointment is needed. Kurian said while people wait in the baggage claim area, Metro Health teams will approach travelers to find out if they want to get vaccinated.

“We don’t ask for the citizenship status or legal status or residency status,” Kurian said.

This weekend, top Mexican soccer teams will be playing in the Alamodome, and that means people traveling from out of town for the big games will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“We want to ensure that everybody visiting our community or living in our community is vaccinated,” Kurian said.

Kurian said concerns are surrounding the Delta variant.

“Of the six variants that are circulating nationally, Delta variant is fast becoming the predominant strain and the one of most concern, especially because it is known to spread more easily and quickly than other variants,” Kurian said.

