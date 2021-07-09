COVID-19 cases and positivity rate up in Bexar County, according to Metro Health

San Antonio – COVID-19 cases have increased this week along with the positivity rate, according to Metro Health.

The positivity rate jumped up to 5.8% this week compared to 3.8% last week. The seven-day rolling average is now 126 cases per day, compared to 104 cases last week.

While cases are going up, fewer people are getting tested for COVID-19. Metro Health reports that the number of people getting tested has dropped by 61% in recent weeks, and they’re urging people with symptoms to get tested even if they are fully vaccinated.

Metro Health officials are also reminding people who’ve had a single dose of the vaccine to return for the second dose. There are more than 100,000 Bexar County residents who have failed to do so.

“As we see an increase in the number of people who are testing positive for COVID-19, we want to stress that it’s more important than ever to make sure you are fully vaccinated to avoid getting the virus and becoming seriously ill or requiring hospitalization,” said Dr. Anita Kurian, Metro Health Assistant Director of the Communicable Disease Division.

Ad

The vaccine is now widely available in Bexar County. You can find some options for where to get the vaccine here. The City of San Antonio along with Spurs Sports & Entertainment will host a Vaccine Day event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the AT&T Center.

For a list of other vaccine pop-up clinics or to find a testing location, visit covid19.sanantonio.gov.

Also on KSAT: