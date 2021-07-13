Partly Cloudy icon
80º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

KSAT Explains Q&A: Former KSAT reporter, anchor Paul Venema reflects on trial of ‘Killer Nurse’ Genene Jones

RJ Marquez will speak to longtime KSAT anchor, reporter Paul Venema at 7 p.m. on Tuesday about covering Jones trial years ago

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Lexi Salazar, Producer

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Brina Monterroza, Executive Producer

Patrick Alvarez, KSAT Director

Tags: Courts, Crime, San Antonio, Paul Venema, Genene Jones, Killer Nurse
Genene Jones In A Killers Care
Genene Jones In A Killers Care

SAN ANTONIO – Convicted baby killer Genene Jones has been an infamous part of San Antonio’s history for decades.

She’s been called “the killer nurse” and “angel of death.” For many, she’s synonymous with evil.

Jones was convicted of killing two infants by injecting them with powerful drugs while they were in her care in Kerrville and San Antonio. She is suspected of killing dozens more babies, but it’s highly unlikely she will ever be tried in all of the cases in which she’s accused.

WATCH: ‘In A Killer’s Care’: The story behind one of Texas’ most notorious alleged serial killers Genene Jones

That’s because Jones is serving a life sentence after she was convicted in a Bexar County courtroom in January 2020. She will not be eligible for parole until she’s in her late 80s.

In this KSAT Explains Q&A livestream, we check in with recently retired, longtime KSAT reporter and anchor Paul Venema to discuss his time covering this gripping trial.

Even though Jones is behind bars, there have always been lingering questions about why she killed infants in her care. Those questions still haunt the victims’ families, prosecutors and those whose cases were never tried for years to come.

You can watch the livestream and hear Paul Venema’s perspective starting at 7 p.m. right here.

In a Killer's Care
In a Killer's Care

Get the biggest stories happening in South Texas courtrooms by signing up for KSAT’s free Open Court newsletter. Submit your email below.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Myra Arthur reports and anchors KSAT News at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sharing the stories of her hometown is a dream come true. Myra graduated from high school in the Alamo City and went on to earn a journalism degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She came back home to San Antonio to join the KSAT 12 News team in 2012.

email

twitter

RJ Marquez has been at KSAT since 2010. He's covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area, and is the lead reporter for KSAT Explains. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT Explains and Good Morning San Antonio.

email

twitter

instagram