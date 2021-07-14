WATCH LIVE: Texas Sens. Cornyn, Cruz hold news conference to discuss public health at the border

Two of Texas’ top Republican lawmakers will speak about public health on the U.S.-Mexico border during a news conference on Wednesday.

Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will give a news conference at 1 p.m. in Washington D.C., and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Sens. John Barrasso, R-WY, and Rob Portman, R-OH, will also be in attendance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue a new health order this week regarding the treatment of migrant children. The current Trump-era order has prevented people from seeking asylum at the nation’s borders.

The new order will revise a Biden administration policy announced in February that exempts children crossing alone from the ban on asylum.

