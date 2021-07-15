Cecily Aguilar indicted on 11 counts related to death of Fort Hood Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen

SAN ANTONIO – Cecily Ann Aguilar has been indicted on 11 counts related to the death of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood in April 2020.

Aguilar’s indictment was filed Tuesday and states that she “did unlawfully and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with another person to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal any record, document and other object, to wit: the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding.”

The charges against Aguilar include accessory after the fact, destruction of records in a federal case, conspiracy to tamper with documents, and issuing false statements.

A gruesome affidavit from the FBI details the investigation surrounding the death of specialist Guillen who was killed with a hammer before her body was dismembered.

Ad

Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, killed Guillen and had Aguilar, who is from Killeen, help him dismember the body, according to an interview Aguilar had with investigators after Guillen disappeared.

She confessed to investigators at the time that she and Robinson, who was described as her boyfriend, used a “hatchet or ax” and a “machete type knife” to remove Guillen’s limbs and head before attempting to burn Guillen’s body.

Aguilar told investigators that “the body would not burn completely” so they placed the remains in three separate holes and covered them up, according to the affidavit states.

In March, lawyers for Aguilar were trying to get a judge to throw out the confession, saying it was obtained illegally, according to KPRC.

Robinson killed himself July 1, 2020, the day after Guillen’s remains were discovered buried in a concrete-like substance along the Leon River.

Ad

According to KCEN, Texas legislators unanimously voted this past April to make Sept. 30, Guillen’s birthday, “Vanessa Guillen Day.”

Family of Vanessa Guillen marking first anniversary of her disappearance and murder at Fort Hood

Related: