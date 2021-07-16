SAFD responding to large fire at apartment building on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a large fire at an apartment building on the Southwest Side on Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. at The Preserve at the Port in the 400 block of Gillmore Ave., not far from Cupples Road and General Hudnell Drive in the area of Port San Antonio.

Details surrounding the fire are unknown at this time, but as of 6:30 a.m., 29 units were at the scene.

A neighbor told KSAT that the building was empty.

Footage from the scene shows a fence around the building, and no other structures are in danger.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

