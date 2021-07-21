Woman shot after giving ride to two people on San Antonio’s South Side, police say

SAPD: Woman shot after offering a ride to two people on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in custody after shooting a woman who offered them a ride on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a woman and her passenger were traveling north on Pleasanton Road when they stopped for two people asking for a ride.

The two individuals got into the vehicle, and the driver continued heading north. There was then an attempted exchange of money for the ride, officers said.

The passenger said the money looked fake and asked the two people to get out of the vehicle.

Officers said one of the individuals fired a shot outside, which went through the car and hit the driver in the lower torso.

Police said the two individuals who asked for a ride took off on foot south of Pleasanton Road.

The driver of the car pulled into the Amber Apartments in the 100 block of W Amber Place, police said. EMS then took her to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The two individuals are in custody awaiting charges.