San Antonio area unemployment on the rise

Whatever late spring and early summer seasonal hiring bump the metro San Antonio area received from businesses looking to boost their workforce in June wasn’t enough to offset a rise in unemployment in the region.

The San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan statistical area jobless rate was 6% in June — up from 5.3% the previous month, according to new Workforce Solutions Alamo data.

The metro area encompasses Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina and Wilson counties. Bexar County’s unemployment rate was third highest in the region at 6.2%. It was 5.5% in May.

More than 59,000 of the nearly 962,000 individuals who make up the region’s labor force were without a job in June.

Among key cities in the region, San Antonio’s unemployment rate was 6%. Only Converse performed worse at 7.4%.

New Braunfels had the lowest unemployment rate at 5.1%. More people in that city could find work as companies in larger cities shift to remote-work strategies.

