Partly Cloudy icon
93º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Get a free kite and fly it with friends at event on Saturday

It’s going to be windy in Windcrest this weekend

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Windcrest, KSAT Kids, Things To Do
Kite flying stock photo
Kite flying stock photo (Pixabay)

WINDCREST, Texas – Have you ever been told to go fly a kite? Well, now you can!

The City of Windcrest is hosting a Kite Flying in the Park event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Windcrest officials said the National Weather Service is predicting nice kite flying weather with mostly clear skies and the perfect amount of wind for kite flying.

If you don’t have a kite - don’t worry! The city is giving away 150 kites to the first people who show up to fly.

“We want to get people outdoors to enjoy their parks in Windcrest and elsewhere,” said Windcrest Parks and Recreation Commission chairman Dave Hook.

The event will take place at Brook Falls Park located at 6306 Windrock Drive.

Related:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email