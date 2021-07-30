Get a free kite and fly it with friends at event on Saturday

WINDCREST, Texas – Have you ever been told to go fly a kite? Well, now you can!

The City of Windcrest is hosting a Kite Flying in the Park event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Windcrest officials said the National Weather Service is predicting nice kite flying weather with mostly clear skies and the perfect amount of wind for kite flying.

If you don’t have a kite - don’t worry! The city is giving away 150 kites to the first people who show up to fly.

“We want to get people outdoors to enjoy their parks in Windcrest and elsewhere,” said Windcrest Parks and Recreation Commission chairman Dave Hook.

The event will take place at Brook Falls Park located at 6306 Windrock Drive.

