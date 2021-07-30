There’s a new ‘beach’ along the Comal River

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A popular spot along the Comal River has made new additions for customers of all ages to enjoy.

The Float In is a one-stop shop to float the cool waters, grab a snack or grill some BBQ, order a drink, play some games including corn hole and much more.

The new lounge area with open seating, turf grass, shaded areas, an added bar and a beach with river-views are enticing customers to spend their last days of summers along the Comal River.

Reservations are required for the cabanas that feature a private barbecue pit however, the new sanded area with lounge chairs and a private entrance to the river has open-seating.

During the weekdays children ages 11 years-old and younger can float for free while weekends increase to $17.99. Adult day passes begin at $24.99.

Guests can bring their own food and alcohol inside a 30qt, or smaller, cooler for a $20 corkage fee. No glass or Styrofoam is allowed on the property. The restaurant and river park is open seven days a week from 10 am to 8 pm.

