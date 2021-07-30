San Antonio AIDS Foundation encourages community to get vaccine amid rise in COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio AIDS Foundation along with Metro Health are encouraging the community get vaccinated.

A vaccination drive was held at SAAF headquarters off Grayson Street Friday morning. Cherise Rohr-Allegrini is the CEO of the non-profit.

She said it’s important to make the vaccine more accessible.

“The whole goal of vaccination in the community is bringing it to you; let’s make it easy as possible,” she said.

SAAF and Metro Health administered 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to their patients and the community. Rohr-Allegrini said COVID-19 poses a greater risk to HIV positive patients who have not received treatment or their vaccine.

“If you are virally suppressed that means you are less immune-comprised you’re not going to transmit HIV it also means you have better survival if you do get COVID,” Rohr-Allegrini said.

However, she said the goal is not to get COVID and that starts by getting vaccinated. She is aware that some may still have their reservations, but she urges people to put their concerns aside.

“If you are vaccinated and you get infected you’re much more likely to have a better outcome,” she said.

Jonathan Haynes said he was worried about the possible side-effects from the vaccine.

“I seem to be fine right now and it was fast,” he said.

Haynes wanted to get the vaccine before he begins a new job and said he wanted to do his part in protecting his family and community.

“I can be safe and people around me can be safe as well,” Haynes said.

The vaccination clinic will be open until 3:30 p.m. Friday. Those who receive their first dose can come back on August 20 for the second dose.

For a list of vaccination site click here.