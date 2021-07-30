Partly Cloudy icon
Video clip shows vehicle involved in Army staff sergeant’s murder, police say

SAPD looking for help from public

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released a video clip, showing a vehicle they believe was involved in the New Year’s day murder of a U. S. Army staff sergeant.

They hope this latest bit of information might yield some clues about the person who shot and killed Jessica Mitchell, 30, as she drove along Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson.

According to police, Mitchell had just left a bar in the area where she was celebrating New Year’s Eve.

They say someone in another vehicle fired shots, hitting the driver’s side of her white 2019 Dodge Charger and killing the army drill sergeant.

Friday morning, they released a brief clip that shows her car being followed by a red SUV which police say contained the shooter.

A news release accompanying the video says that investigators believe that after she was shot, Mitchell may have swerved causing her car to hit the SUV.

They believe that red vehicle may have been damaged with some of Mitchell’s white paint transferring on to it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone who may recognize the SUV in the video or have information about Mitchell’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).

SAPD says a red SUV is possibly connected with the shooting death of Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell. Images: SAPD (KSAT)

