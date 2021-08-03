Man arrested for flinging bags of animal feces out of vehicle and leaving them along road, Fair Oaks Ranch police say

Donald Erwin Schwartz, 71, was charged in connection with discarded bags of animal feces and cat litter along Dietz Elkhorn Road, Fair Oaks Ranch police said.

Police officers in Fair Oaks Ranch have made an arrest in a months-long mystery of feces dumping.

Donald Erwin Schwartz, 71, was charged in connection with discarded bags of animal feces and cat litter along Dietz Elkhorn Road, police said in a news release last month.

Before his arrest on July 20, the case had remained a mystery since October 2020, when the first bags of debris were found on the road.

“After the first several instances, and after receiving reports from both city maintenance personnel and residents, officers began documenting the debris...” police said.

The bags were found “numerous times” over recent months and in various locations, including residents’ driveways and a crosswalk.

Investigators began conducting surveillance on the road, and identified a suspect vehicle through surveillance in January.

Ad

On July 20, officers monitoring the vehicle spotted its driver hurl two large bags of feces, weighing 59 pounds total, out the passenger’s side window.

Officers pulled the driver, later identified as Schwartz, over and arrested him on charges of illegal dumping (5 to 500 pounds), according to the release.

He was booked into the Bexar County Jail but later released on a $1,000 bond.

More charges are expected, police said, as investigators believe he is connected with more than 20 incidents of discarded animal feces.

Anyone with information on the case or anyone who wants to report illegal feces dumping can contact Sgt. Chris Griffin at 210-698-0990.

Read also: