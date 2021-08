SEGUIN, TEXAS – Calling all drug dealers: the Seguin Police Department wants to help you out by offering a “free” service to help eliminate the competition.

Yes, you read that right. Seguin PD said in a Facebook post on Monday that drug dealers can anonymously talk with a narcotics detective to report their competitors.

Anyone looking to report can call the narcotics detective at 830-379-2123.

They also can submit a tip to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477.