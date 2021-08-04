Rapper DaBaby booted from ACL lineup following homophobic comments at Rolling Loud festival

FILE - In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBabys legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin City Limits Music Festival is set to take place in October but one of the headliners has been booted from the lineup.

Rapper DaBaby, who was headlining the Oct. 3 and 10 festival dates with Stevie Nicks, will no longer be performing at the festival.

The ACL Festival Twitter account made the announcement Tuesday stating that an update to the lineup would be coming soon.

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jAYfdJFxJf — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 3, 2021

The rapper has been dropped by several festivals recently following homophobic and belittling comments he made at the Rolling Loud festival in July in Miami.

DaBaby used offensive language when referring to the LGBTQ+ community while he was on stage, including comments about people who have HIV and AIDS.

As part of his on-stage rant, DaBaby asked attendees who weren’t gay men or people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights, and he incorrectly said the disease would ‘make you die in two or three weeks,’ the Associated Press reported.

He issued a mea culpa on Instagram on Monday stating in part that he wanted to “apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments.”

“I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all,” the rapper said in his Instagram post.

His apology came just one day after he was dropped from ACL’s sister festival Lollapalooza in Chicago, where was also scheduled to perform.

Headliners who are still expected to perform at Zilker Park this year for the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival include George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rufus Du Sol, Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

