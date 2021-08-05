Mostly Cloudy icon
Sheriff announces ‘largest fentanyl seizure’ in Bexar County’s history

75,000 fentanyl pills seized have street value of $1.1 million

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Bexar County deputies and DEA agents seized 75,000 fentanyl pills on Aug. 4, 2021.
Bexar County deputies and DEA agents seized 75,000 fentanyl pills on Aug. 4, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One man was arrested after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies and DEA agents made the “largest fentanyl seizure” in Bexar County’s history, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The authorities made the raid Wednesday at a Best Western hotel in the 4800 block of Manitou Drive near Ingram Park Mall, Salazar said in a news conference.

In total, officials found 75,000 pills that are worth roughly $1.1 million.

Francisco Ortiz, 41, was arrested in connection with the raid, Salazar said. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of a controlled substance.

Francisco Ortiz, 41, was arrested after deputies seized 75,000 fentanyl pills. (KSAT)

The deadly opioid drug was disguised as Oxycodone, a popular pain narcotic.

Fentanyl is believed to be the driving cause in the majority of overdose deaths reported in the United States. Last year, a record-high 93,000 drug overdoses were reported in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for four years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts, open records and data visualization.

