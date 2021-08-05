Soak up the sun and fun at Boerne Lake on a paddle board

SAN ANTONIO – For many, it’s the last weekend of summer break and there’s still time to make fun memories. You don’t have to travel to the coast or head to a crowded river to dip your toes in the water. Hill Country Paddle Sports at Boerne Lake offers water sport options.

Paddle boarding consists of standing or kneeling on a paddle board and requires some core strength. Kevin Calvano, owner of Hill Country Paddle Sports said the sport is actually really easy.

“We do go over basic rules (of paddle boarding),” Calvano said. “In about five minutes you’ll feel comfortable. (Boerne Lake) is a great lake for (paddle boarding). There aren’t any gas powered boats so, it’s super safe. It’s ideal for all ages and all skill levels.”

The small local business is open seven days a week until Labor Day. Rentals start at $20 per hour or $60 for four hours.

Hill Country Paddle Sports also offers SUP Yoga and kayaking.

