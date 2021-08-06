Mostly Cloudy icon
Man indicted for murder after fatally shooting father at their Southeast Side home, officials say

Jason Anthony Huron, 42, faces 5 to 99 years, or life behind bars

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Jason Anthony Huron is charged with murder after San Antonio police said he confessed to fatally shooting his father at their Southeast Side home.
Jason Anthony Huron is charged with murder after San Antonio police said he confessed to fatally shooting his father at their Southeast Side home. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who confessed to police that he fatally shot his father at their Southeast Side home earlier this year has been formally charged.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Jason Anthony Huron, 42, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

The indictment alleges Huron “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Anthony Joseph Huron by shooting him with a deadly weapon (firearm).”

According to a previous KSAT report, Huron had originally told a 911 dispatcher that his father had died by suicide in his home in the 300 block of Lyric Street on Thursday, May 13.

However, further into the call with the dispatcher, he admitted to having fatally shot his father.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Jason Huron’s father, Anthony Huron, deceased in the living room with a gunshot wound.

Police said Jason Huron had admitted to his father’s killing during questioning. He was later booked and charged with murder.

Jason Huron faces between five to 99 years, or life behind bars and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

