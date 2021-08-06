Six Flags Over Texas announces new Pirates of Speelunker Cave ride that will revive original attraction

Six Flags Over Texas announce new Pirates of Speelunker Cave ride that will revive original attraction

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Over Texas has announced two attractions will debut in the 2022 season.

The park in Arlington announced Thursday (which was its 60th anniversary) that Pirates of Speelunker Cave will sail in to replace Yosemite Sam and the Gold River Adventure.

The Pirates of Speelunker Cave is a re-imaging of an original park attraction, The Cave, that lasted from 1964-1991.

The original Cave featured Speelunkers, original characters “created exclusively for Six Flags Over Texas,” park officials said Thursday.

Speelunkers will return in the revival, which will include 26 six-passenger boats, animatronics, and cinema-style technology in 17 scenes.

Passengers will be placed “squarely in the middle of a pirate treasure hunt thwarted by resident Speelunkers,” the release states. A new entry plaza will also be built.

The park also previously announced Aquaman: Power Wave, a water coaster that will launch riders backwards and forwards up a 148-foot track before sending them straight down.

The park called it the “first water coaster of its kind in North America.”

Aquaman: Power Wave is opening at Six Flags Over Texas in 2022. (Six Flags Over Texas)

Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington are open daily through Aug. 15. Fright Fest begins on Sept. 11.

