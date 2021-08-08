Partly Cloudy icon
Venomous snake still on the loose in North Texas now has a Twitter account

The bio reads, “Just a cobra visiting and seeing the sites of Grand Prairie and North Texas.”

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A photo of a West African Banded Cobra for reference. (Grand Prairie Police)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Remember the venomous West African Banded Cobra that went missing in North Texas last week?

Well, it’s still on the loose and now, it is apparently taking to Twitter and Facebook to share its adventures as search efforts continue.

The snake’s username is “Grand Prairie Cobra” and its Twitter bio reads, “Just a cobra visiting and seeing the sites of Grand Prairie and North Texas.”

Granted, this social media account isn’t actually run by the snake, but the user behind it is getting creative with its Twitter posts.

So much so that the snake’s profile has over 5,300 followers and counting. Whether it’s slithering through the grass or creeping on other critters, you’ll probably get a laugh as you scroll through the Tweets.

According to Grand Prairie police, the snake went missing around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3. from a residence in the 1800 block of Cherry Street.

Animal services, the owner of the snake, and a venomous snake apprehension professional searched inside and outside of its home but weren’t able to track it down.

Neighbors in the area are still urged to be on high alert just in case they come into contact with it.

“Residents who live in the area and see any type of snake believed to be the missing cobra, are asked to call 911 immediately,” police said on social media. “Do not approach or attempt to capture the venomous snake.”

Area hospitals have also been notified of the snake’s disappearance in case they need to treat this type of snakebite.

