Venomous cobra on the loose in North Texas town, police warn

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – A venomous snake is on the loose after police say it escaped from its enclosure in a home in Grand Prairie, Texas earlier this week.

The owner of the West African Banded Cobra noticed it was missing around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, from a residence in the 1800 block of Cherry Street.

Grand Prairie police took to social media Wednesday, saying animal services, the owner and a venomous snake apprehension professional searched inside and outside of the home but weren’t able to track it down.

News Release - Dangerous Missing Snake On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at around 6:30 P.M., Grand Prairie Animal Services... Posted by Grand Prairie Police on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Authorities are now warning neighbors and others in the area to be on the lookout for the missing cobra.

“Residents who live in the area and see any type of snake believed to be the missing cobra, are asked to call 911 immediately,” police said on social media. “Do not approach or attempt to capture the venomous snake.”

Area hospitals have also been notified of the snake’s disappearance in case they need to treat this type of snakebite “in the event of a human encounter,” according to GPD.

Exotic snakes are permitted in the state of Texas; however, owners must obtain a permit issued by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. You can learn more about the permits and their requirements here.

