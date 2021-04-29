Snake sightings could increase after rainy weather in San Antonio-area

Jessica Alderson, an Urban Biologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, sent these photos of snakes homeowners may see. This is a picture of a venomous rattlesnake.

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rains in the San Antonio-area overnight could cause a spike in snake sightings.

Snakes, historically, like to come out after rainstorms. “The rain is known to bring the snakes out since they will be chasing after frogs,” and other prey, according to Snake-Removal.com.

Snakes also seek higher ground and shelter from the rain, which means they could show up in your house or neighborhood.

What can you do? Keep storage areas, such as your garage or shed, as clean and tidy as possible. Snakes can fit through tiny openings and easily hide in shadowy areas which means wood and brush piles should be kept as far away from your residence as possible.

Exercise caution everywhere, including the dark areas of your home. Snakes can make their way into the most unlikely of places.

Unless there is an immediate threat to your safety, snakes should be left alone. They are a natural part of our ecosystem.

The four common venomous snakes in South Texas are copperheads, cottonmouths, rattlesnakes, and coral snakes.

Copperheads are usually light-colored with red/brown crossbands along their body. They can be found along streams and rivers and heavily weeded areas.